UPND Resorting To Violence Because They Can’t Genuinely Win Elections- Davies Mwila

UPND RESORTING TO VIOLENCE BECAUSE THEY CAN’T GENUINELY WIN ELECTIONS- FORMER PF SG MWILA

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has charged that UPND has resorted to violence in the ongoing Mwense Council Chairperson by-election campaigns because they have realised that they cannot win the elections due to lack of popularity.

But Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has advised UPND members to refrain from reacting to provocations from PF, arguing that the former ruling party is just trying to seek sympathy from Zambians.

On Tuesday, alleged UPND cadres attacked the PF camp in the ongoing Mwense Council Chairperson by-election campaigns.

In an interview, Mwila lamented that police had not arrested anybody despite the culprits being known.

“The UPND cadres attacked our people at Mwense bus station. The driver of the truck decided to go to the police and they followed him. That is where they were now firing gun shots at the police. The police were just watching. I don’t know where we’re going. Statements were given, our candidate gave a statement and honourable [David] Mabumba as well. The police are quiet but I don’t know what they are doing now. The people that were firing gun shots at the police are known. I have said that when UPND sees that they are not winning elections, they resort to violence. We are not going to allow that because they cannot win. So they want to force themselves on people,” he said.

“We did nothing to them but they just followed us and attacked us. When the driver decided to go to the police and they started firing gun shots at the police station and police officers were watching. That is anarchy. We cannot allow that. They should not resort to acts of violence because we don’t want politics of violence. We want clean campaigns. If they are popular, let them campaign and win. But they know that they cannot win. UPND is not there in Mwense and they are losing. So they are so desperate but our party is popular and we are getting more popular everyday.”

Mwila said PF had taken advantage of UPND’s failure to deliver farming inputs on time, among other issues.

“UPND hasn’t delivered fertiliser up to now and you expect people to vote for them in rural areas? That is their problem. Problems have been created by themselves and we have just taken advantage of that. We’re telling the people that we used to bring fertiliser in June but this is October and they have not brought fertiliser. So it is desperation of the UPND cadres. Their leadership is also desperate. However, the police must be firm and deal with all the culprits that are involved,” said Mwila.

But in a separate interview, Chilundika advised UPND members to refrain from reacting to provocation from PF.

“All they want is to paint UPND like it’s violent when it is not violent. We’ve been conducting peaceful campaigns and elections. You can contact the police on the number of incidences recorded relative to violence, you will notice that it’s not there. When you look at what transpired, you will be able to tell that they were trying to provoke the situation so as to seek sympathy from the people which should not be the case. They know very well that this government has done extremely well in the province so far. We are the first administration that has provided capital to ordinary Zambians in forms of grants. It has never happened in the history of Zambia here in Luapula,” he said.

“This is the party after UNIP that has brought back free education. It’s the government after UNIP that has brought in bursaries. It’s the only government after UNIP that has brought increased CDF to conduct various projects. So our colleagues are aware of those and they know that the people of Zambia, particularly Luapula and Mwense, have acknowledged that. In a bid to seek sympathy, because Zambians are so sympathetic, they can even sympathise with a criminal, so to seek sympathy, they’ve got to provoke a situation so that they sympathise with them.”

Chilundika said Zambians should not buy into PF’s cheap politics.

“My message to the people of Mwense is that do not buy in such cheap politics. You need this administration to deliver a bit more. How can a party fail to be popular on the ground when they are ruling? How can a ruling party fail to be popular? What popularity are you talking about? If you go in any corner of Zambia, all corners on Mwense, ask them which government is ruling and they will tell you it is UPND. So who says it’s not popular?” asked Chilundika.

“If it’s not popular, where did they get those numbers they are claiming to have attacked them? It’s the people within there. They are provoking the other camp of UPND, that is the position. My advice to the people in UPND is let’s improve on refraining from reacting to these provocations. We are a peaceful government and we want to ensure that every Zambian is respected with their rights. Our chances of winning are extremely high.”

