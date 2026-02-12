UPND RESPONDS TO ACTIONAID’S CLAIMS ON ALLEGED “SELECTIVE JUSTICE”



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has taken note of the statement issued by ActionAid Zambia Country Director, Ms. Faides Tembatemba, alleging that there is “selective justice in corruption cases under UPND.”





As a party and government committed to the rule of law, transparency, and accountability, we wish to state that such claims must be supported by verifiable facts and empirical evidence, not broad, political statements.





If ActionAid believes there is selective justice, we challenge them to clearly indicate:



• Which specific individuals involved in corruption have allegedly not been pursued;

• The public offices they held;

• The amounts of money allegedly stolen;

• Where and how these acts occurred.





Once such credible information is provided, the relevant investigative wings of the State, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), will not hesitate to act. The New Dawn Administration has demonstrated political will in fighting corruption regardless of region, status, or affiliation.





It is important to clarify what is meant by “selective justice.” The opposition has previously used similar rhetoric, at times claiming that certain regions are being targeted or that some serving public officers are being shielded. We now hear the same narrative from ActionAid. Zambians deserve clarity. If there are public officers currently serving who are involved in corruption, ActionAid must provide specifics so that due process can take its course.





We expect externally funded institutions like ActionAid to maintain credibility by issuing substantiated, research-based statements. NGOs of repute are known for publishing verifiable findings grounded in empirical research, not political commentary. Speaking is important, but so is responsibility.





Let it be clear, ActionAid is not an investigative body and does not possess forensic criminal investigative authority. Zambia has constitutionally mandated institutions tasked with investigating and prosecuting corruption. These institutions operate independently and within the confines of the law.





We urge ActionAid and other civil society organisations to contribute constructively to national development by providing evidence-based research rather than rhetoric that risks sowing seeds of discord and mirrors opposition political messaging.





The fight against corruption under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership remains firm, consistent, and anchored in the rule of law, not political convenience.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director