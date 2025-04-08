UPND Responds to Edgar Lungu’s Irresponsible Statement on the Death of Edith Nawakwi

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND Responds to Former President Edgar Lungu’s Irresponsible Statement on the Death of Edith Nawakwi



Lusaka – April, 7, 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND) is compelled to respond to the misleading and highly irresponsible statement issued by former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu concerning the death of the late Ms. Edith Nawakwi.





It is regrettable that Mr. Lungu, while living outside the country under the guise of ill health and engaging in fundraising activities, has chosen to exploit the passing of Ms. Nawakwi to issue politically motivated and deceptive public statements. His sudden display of emotion is nothing more than a calculated attempt to mislead the Zambian people and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.





Let it be placed on record that Mr. Lungu and many of his associates, including members of the Tonse Alliance, made no effort to support Ms. Nawakwi during her time of need. She fell ill during his presidency—a time when he frequently used her for political mileage—but not once did he offer her the medical or logistical support that was well within his power. Even in the last electoral campaign, she was abandoned by the same group now pretending to mourn her.





It is therefore disingenuous for Mr. Lungu to attempt to rebrand himself as a compassionate figure. His actions, or lack thereof, when Ms. Nawakwi needed help the most, speak volumes. What we are now witnessing are crocodile tears, intended to score political points from a national tragedy.





Furthermore, it is public knowledge that Mr. Lungu and his allies have continued to sponsor individuals who insult and destabilize the government. They have had the resources to support fugitives but failed to assist a fellow citizen battling for her life.





The UPND calls on all Zambians to remain alert and not be swayed by false narratives designed to undermine the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. We urge the public to remember the truth and reject political opportunism in its most cynical form.





May the soul of Ms. Edith Nawakwi rest in eternal peace.





Issued by:

Hon. Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)