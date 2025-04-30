UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND)



MEDIA STATEMENT



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: 30th April, 2025



UPND Responds to Opposition’s Misleading Claims on Dialogue and Governance



The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to set the record straight in response to recent misleading and inaccurate statements made by members of the opposition, particularly in relation to President Hakainde Hichilema’s genuine call for national dialogue and ongoing governance issues.



1. A Missed Opportunity for Constructive Engagement



President Hichilema extended an olive branch in good faith—inviting all political players to engage in meaningful dialogue for the betterment of our nation. This was not a political gesture, but a sincere appeal grounded in our shared democratic values. Unfortunately, segments of the opposition have chosen to squander this opportunity, responding not with engagement, but with distortion, hostility, and unfounded allegations. This is a regrettable abdication of responsibility in a constitutional democracy where the opposition is expected to provide credible checks and balances, not to stir division.



2. Dialogue Channels Are Open and Functional



Contrary to the claims being circulated, formal channels for dialogue remain open. Institutional frameworks exist for communication, collaboration, and consultation. The opposition has full access to these and is encouraged to participate constructively rather than resorting to misleading public commentary. Dialogue must be anchored in truth and mutual respect.



3. Media Freedom and Human Rights Are Protected



Under this administration, Zambia enjoys a renewed era of media freedom and human rights. The passage of the Access to Information Act stands as a landmark achievement—one that underscores our commitment to transparency and accountability. Allegations that journalists are being coerced lack evidence and appear to be politically motivated attempts to discredit progress.



4. Corruption Fight Guided by Integrity and Rule of Law



Our anti-corruption efforts continue with integrity, independence, and without interference. Institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission are functioning autonomously and have demonstrated their impartiality. Accusations suggesting otherwise are not only baseless but a disservice to the nation’s efforts to strengthen governance.



5. Transparent Constitutional and Electoral Reforms



Claims that constitutional and electoral reforms are being conducted in secrecy are entirely false. These reforms are being approached through broad consultations and open processes. The composition and operations of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) remain within constitutional bounds and are carried out with transparency and due legal process.



6. Advancing Gender Equality Together



We acknowledge that more must be done to achieve gender parity and remain committed to this goal. Our administration has made tangible progress in appointing women to leadership positions and will continue working with all stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and representation.



In Conclusion



The UPND reaffirms its unwavering commitment to democratic governance, open and respectful dialogue, human rights, and the rule of law. We call upon the opposition to rise to the moment, embrace the principles of responsibility and constructive criticism, and join hands in the ongoing constitutional reform process for the good of all Zambians.



Delivered by

Cosmas Chileshe

UPND Media Team Member