UPND REVEALS LONG-TERM SOLUTION TO ZAMBIA’S POWER DEFICIT



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has revealed that it is aiming to find a long-term solution to Zambia’s power deficit.



UPND Chairperson for Energy, Charles Kaisala, stated during a press briefing that the party’s agenda to diversify the energy sector is progressing, with several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) already signed.



Eng. Kaisala, who also serves as a board member at ZESCO, revealed that the power utility has launched a hybrid, three-tier generation model designed to inject 270 megawatts into the national grid.



He explained that the model incorporates a mix of utility-funded and micro-generation projects, alongside ongoing diversification efforts at Kariba and Kafue Gorge, which include coal-powered initiatives.



Mr.Kaisala noted that the UPND government, through ZESCO, is also upgrading infrastructure to enhance both power imports and exports between Zambia and neighboring countries.



He stressed the importance of cost-reflective tariffs to ensure the sustainability of the energy sector and attract further private investment.



The UPND Chairperson for Energy also called for stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector to address the country’s energy challenges.



