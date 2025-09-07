UPND RUNNING ZAMBIA LIKE PROSTITUTION – MPUNDU

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) is running our country like prostitution business where the woman is the only one judged for the act while the male partner is left scot-free, Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has said.

Mpundu said there were many UPND officials who had amassed massive wealth but government was using the Proceeds of Crime law to only target those in the opposition.

Speaking on his Facebook page, Mpundu said former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo had been unfairly treated.

He said the action by the UPND would haunt them forever.

“It’s like in prostitution where only the woman is found guilty and the man is left scot-free. The UPND cannot say Lusambo cannot own a house after serving as minister and member of Parliament for many years,” Mpundu said.

He said only the opposition members were thieves in Zambia while everyone in the UPND was an angel.

“Time settles all matters, and the proceeds of crime cases will haunt the UPND. Using the Proceeds of Crime law to oppress others, particularly those of the opposition and those with divergent views. My assertion is that the proceeds of crime law is a useless law,” Mpundu said.

He said once he was elected President, he would repeal the proceeds of crime law.

“This I want to repeat, I hold very strongly that when I am in charge of this country, this is a law that I am likely to scrap off because for me, it is an irrational piece of legislation . It’s archaic. It’s basically a law that is used to oppress others,” Mpundu said.

“The Proceeds of Crime law is a useless law. Now there are times in Zambia and it has become very evident that certain laws are enacted not for the common good of the Zambian people but certain laws are enacted because the enactors of those laws and the movers of such propositions are targeting individuals,” Mpundu said.

