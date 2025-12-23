UPND SAYS 2026 POLLS WILL PROVE PARTY’S CONTINUED ASSESSMENT OF ITS PERFORMANCE IS NOT SELF-PRAISE





By Chamuka Shalubala



UPND Deputy Secretary General, Getrude Imenda, says the 2026 general elections will prove that the party’s continued assessment of its performance since forming government in 2021 is not self-praise.





Speaking to Phoenix News, Ms. Imenda says the UPND administration is proud of what it has achieved so far, particularly the developmental and infrastructure projects currently being undertaken across the country.





Ms. Imenda says when President Hakainde Hichilema or any party member outlines achievements made since taking office, it is not self-praise but rather a moment of pride and accountability to citizens.

She adds that it is important for any government to highlight its achievements, stating that there is no harm in doing so.





Meanwhile, Ms. Imenda said she would refrain from commenting on developments within the opposition Patriotic Front, citing potential accusations of sponsorship.



