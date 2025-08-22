UPND SAYS MURDER ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MARIA ZALOUMIS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED

By Joseph Kaputula

UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe says concerns from some stakeholders and social media users that farmer Maria Zaloumis is being shielded by government from possible murder charges are politically motivated.

Maria Zaloumis, popularly known as “Zedfarmer” and daughter of Electoral Commission of Zamba-ECZ- Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis is accused together with her partner Nathaniel Chinyeremi Barthram, of brutally torturing and beating 20-year-old Enock Simfukwe on their farm, leading to his death.

Speaking when he featured on the Friday edition of Let the People Talk program on Phoenix FM, Mr. Simuuwe says people should not expect the police to act at the speed of social media, emphasizing the necessity of conducting thorough investigations before drawing conclusions.

He has also questioned why some social media users have already assumed Ms. Zaloumis’s active involvement in the alleged murder, despite the lack of conclusive evidence.

Mr. Simuuwe has further stated that just because Ms. Zaloumis’s mother holds a significant position does not mean she should be subject to judgment based on social media speculation.

PHOENIX NEWS