UPND SAYS NARROW CHAWAMA DEFEAT MARGIN SIGNALS GROWING SUPPORT FOR GOVT





UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says the over 1,500 votes margin between the newly elected Chawama Member of Parliament Bright Nundwe and the UPND candidate Morgan Muunda is a sign that government efforts are slowly being appreciated by the people.





The Chawama by-election saw Bright Nundwe of the Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD poll 8,085 votes, while Morgan Muunda of the UPND polled 6,542, in a closely contested race.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Nkandu compared the narrow result with substantially larger margins recorded in earlier contests such as 2021 and 2016, adding that the reduced gap reflects shifting voter sentiment despite the low turnout that typically characterizes by-elections.





He however, urges opposition parties to exercise political maturity, alleging that had the UPND won the by-elections they would have claimed electoral irregularities.





Looking ahead to the national contest in August, Mr. Nkandu has called for continued focus on delivery and mobilization so that the party’s trajectory can be sustained into the general polls scheduled for 13th August 2026.



PN