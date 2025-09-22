UPND SAYS ONE GOOD RAINY SEASON WILL NOT END POWER SHORTAGES DESPITE BUMPER HARVEST





By Chamuka Shalubala



United Party for National Development-UPND Deputy Secretary General, Getrude Imenda, says the 2024/25 rainy season benefited the agriculture sector but failed to ease the country’s energy crisis.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Imenda claims that the drought Zambia experienced was so severe that even one good rainfall season is not enough to restore energy security.





She has noted that while the agriculture sector recorded a bumper harvest due to improved rainfall patterns, the energy sector continues to struggle, with hydroelectric power generation still reeling from the devastating impact of the drought.





Ms. Imenda emphasized that it will take more than a single good rainy season for the energy sector to recover and for power supply to stabilize.





She has, however, reaffirmed the UPND government’s commitment to diversifying Zambia’s energy mix and reducing over-reliance on hydropower.



PHOENIX NEWS