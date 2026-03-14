UPND SAYS STATEMENT BY PRO LUO ON MEAL ALLOWANCE NOT JUSTIFIABLE



United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy Medeia Director Situla Sikwindi says the statement that the Patriotic Front (PF) government abolished meal allowances because they wanted to support more universities is not justifiable.





This follows the statement by Former Higher Education Minister Pro Nkandu Luo that the PF government stripped off meal allowances to help more universities.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, UPND Deputy Media Director Situla Sikwindi stressed that there is no justifiable reason to cut off a package that students highly depend on for survival.





“What Professor Luo must have done was instead apologize and not justify her actions for the number of lives she destroyed by cutting off the allowance’’, said Mr. Sikwindi.





Mr. Sikwindi however alleged that the previous regime failed to support the program because they did not place value in education, expressing concern that such a statement came from a government that claimed meant well for the people of Zambia.





He stated that had the PF placed value in education, they would have invested more in it just like the UPND government has done.





Mr. Sikwindi has suggested that meal allowance be increased so it is enough to cater for all the needs for students.



By Christabel Kamunu

RCV