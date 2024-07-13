UPND SCOOPS 8 OUT OF THE 9 BY ELECTIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
Highlights from the media engagement held by Information and Media Minister and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa MP in Southern Province today.
✅ Thanked the electorate who participated in all the nine by-elections that took place yesterday 12th July, 2024 across the country In districts that include Kawambwa, Mufumbwe and Chirundu among others.
✅ The United Party for National Development(UPND) scooped 8 out of the 9 by-elections across the country.
✅ The by-elections are an endorsement of a vote of confidence in the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.
✅ The elections were peaceful and provided a conducive atmosphere for everyone who was voting.
✅ It can be concluded that the people of Zambia are happy with the many development programmes brought about by government such as the free education policy and the expansion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) among others.
CONCERNS RAISED BY THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION ON THE ARREST OF ZESCO PROTESTERS
✅ Human rights and the law must be respected, however, the law must be interpreted reasonably and judiciously.
✅ The law provides that one has to demonstrate when one’s complaint or concern is not heard, but in the case of Zesco, government has already engaged Zesco over the concerns of citizens on the load-shedding schedule.
✅ While Government recognizes, respects, upholds and defends the rights of citizens to peacefully assemble and demonstrate, they must be able to demonstrate on things that are reasonable and judicious.
✅ The question of load-shedding and the technicalities of the load-shedding schedule is an issue that through Government, Zesco has already heard and it is doing everything possible to ensure that the right things are done.
✅ Zesco has indicated that when it comes to switching on and off of their machines, there has to be a technical understanding that it may not be as we wish it should be .
✅ Contrary to the desire of some citizens who want power in intervals during the day, the machines have been designed to be running 24/7 and not to be switched on and off.
STATEMENT BY POLITICAL COMMENTATORS CLAIMING THAT PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WANTS TO TURN THE COUNTRY INTO A ONE-PARTY STATE
✅ Government does not understand where these allegations are emanating from because the recent by-elections, almost four political parties contested.
✅ In a one-party state, the recent by-elections would not have taken place.
CONSOLIDATED FINAL RESULTS – 8/9 WARDS
1. Constituency – Ward
Nakonde – Mulao ward
UPND – 588
SP – 237
IND – 398
LM – 32
UPPZ – 19
Rej – 37
Total cast – 1,311
2. Nakonde – Luchinde
UPND – 674
IND – 195
SP – 122
UNIP – 130
LM – 86
UPPZ – 41
Rej – 08
Total Cast – 1,256
3. Sikongo – Liumena ward
UPND – 1,209
SP – 113
CF – 25
LM – 14
Rej : 17
Total Cast : 1,378
4. Choma – Mubula ward
UPND – 833
LM – 227
SP – 205
PF – 10
Total Cast : 1,275
5. Mufumbwe – Kaminzeke
UPND – 802
SP – 116
UPPZ – 15
PF – 5
Total Cast : 938
6. Sikongo – Mwenyi ward
UPND – 929
SP – 200
Total Cast : 1,129
7. Kawambwa – Lushiba
UPND – 648
IND – 308
Total Cast : 956
8. Kanchibiya – Chinama
UPND – 858
UPPZ – 370
SP – 292
CF – 271
PF – 46
LM – 16
IND – 14
Total Cast : 1,867
OVERALL TOTALS – 8/9 WARDS
1. UPND – 6,541
2. SP – 1,285
3. IND – 915
4. UPPZ – 445
5. LM – 375
6. CF – 296
7. PF – 61
8. UNIP – 130
