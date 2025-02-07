UPND scoops the Pambashe by election

Pambashe goes red as UPND wins lion’s share of by-elections



THE ruling UPND has outshined its opponents with a dominating performance, winning three of the four by-elections held yesterday.



With the final result from the Petauke Central in Eastern Province still be awaited, ruling party candidates from Pambashe Constituency in Luapula, Ntanda Ward in Mpongwe and And Litawa Ward in Likwanda have already been confirmed winners by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.





In Pambashe, new war general Justin Kapema bulldozed his way to victory with a total of 5,067 votes against his closet rival, FDD’s Williams Mwenya who garnered a total of 2,614 votes.



Democratic Union (DU) candidate Honorato Kanunsha polled 1,722 votes while Socialist Party (SP)’s candidate James Chabi trailed with a meager 509 votes.





Announcing the results, Pambashe returning officer Michael Munsha declared Kapema as the duly elected member of parliament for Pambashe.



“I, Micheal Munsha, being the returning officer for Pambashe constituency, do hereby declare that I have in accordance with the law ascertained the results of the poll in the said constituency and that they have been given to Mulenga James, SP, 509, Kanunsha Honorato of DU, 1,722, Mwenya Williams of FDD, 2,614 and Justin Kapema of UPND, 5,067.



Munsha stated that 159 ballots were rejected as invalid, with a total of 10,071 votes cast from the 20,952 registered voters.





“I therefore declare that the said Justin Kapema is duly elected as the Member of Parliament for Pambashe Constituency,” added Munsha.



The Pambashe seat became vacant following the conviction of former Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for arson.



Meanwhile, the UPND through its candidate Gladys Kangumu has also emerged victorious in the Ntanda Ward by election in Mpongwe District after securing a total of 445 votes against the Socialist Party’s Clinton Sankayi who polled 64.





A total of 514 votes were cast, with five ballots rejected.



The by election was held to fill the vacancy left by the late UPND councillor Adrian Chilubwa who passed away last year.



Speaking after the results were announced, UPND deputy provincial information and publicity secretary Godfrey Kamangu attributed the party’s victory to its developmental agenda.





“Our party is committed to addressing all the challenges raised by residents, including the poor road network, among other issues,” said Kamangu.



In Mongu, Susiku Mwitumwa garnered 631 votes against his closet rival Mubyana Mutula of the Leadership Movement who managed a handful 67 votes.





Mwitumwa was declared winner by returning officer Jones Siang’andu at 21:30 hours last evening



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 7, 2025