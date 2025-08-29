UPND SCORES 2.1 OUT OF 5 IN TIZ ANTI-CORRUPTION ASSESSMENT



Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) says the United Party for National Development (UPND) has in the last four years performed poorly in delivering on its anti-corruption and good governance promises.





TI-Z Chapter President, Mrs. Priscilla Chansa, told journalists during a media briefing in Lusaka today that the organisation’s independent assessment of the administration’s performance scored the government at only 2.1 out of 5.





She said the review, which analysed 12 key promises in the UPND’s 2021–2026 manifesto, showed low ratings across nine areas, including asset declaration and lifestyle audits.





Mrs. Chansa noted that while progress had been made in strengthening the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), increasing funding, and enacting the Access to Information Act, there were still glaring weaknesses.





She explained that corruption cases involving ruling party members were treated differently from those involving opposition figures, a trend that has fueled perceptions of selective justice and impunity.





She further highlighted that the weakest performance areas were the declaration of assets and wealth, which scored 1.6 out of 5, and lifestyle audits at 1.8 out of 5, as no comprehensive legislation or consistent implementation had been put in place.