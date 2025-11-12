UPND SECRETARY GENERAL URGES COPPERBELT RESIDENTS TO REFLECT ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DEVELOPMENTAL ACHIEVEMENTS





By: Justin Banda



United Party For National Development (Upnd) Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, Has Called On Citizens On The Copperbelt, To Reflect On The Developmental Strides Made By President Hakainde Hichilema And His Administration Since Assuming Office In 2021.





Speaking During A Press Briefing Following The Recent Incident In Which The Head Of State Was Stoned In Chingola, Mr. Imenda Expressed Deep Concern Over The Attack, Describing It As Unacceptable And Counterproductive.





He Highlighted Key Achievements In The Province, Including The Reopening Of Previously Closed Mines And The Construction Of Water And Road Infrastructure, As Evidence Of The Government’s Commitment To Economic And Social Progress.





Mr. Imenda Urged Zambians To Embrace Dialogue And Peaceful Engagement, Warning That Acts Of Violence And Unrest Risk Undermining Investor Confidence And Reversing The Gains Made Under The Upnd Government.





He Further Encouraged Citizens To Safeguard The Economic Progress Recorded Thus Far, And Reiterated The Party’s Stance Against Caderism.





Mr. Imenda Emphasized That Any Individuals Found Engaging In Lawlessness Would Be Held Accountable Independently Of The Party.



#SunFmTvNews