UPND SECRETARY  STRONGLY CONDEMNS TONSE ALLIANCE (FORMERLY PF) PERPETRATED ELECTORAL VIOLENCE IN MINGA WARD OF PETAUKE

On behalf of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and on my own behalf, I would like to warn the TONSE Alliance members (formerly PF), who attacked the United Party for National Development (UPND) campaign camp in Minga Ward of Petauke yesterday to desist from violence and campaign in a civilized manner.





After sensing danger that they would lose elections, Tonse Alliance started their old politics of violence and intimidation by attacking innocent citizens. Law breakers will not end well as this brings them in conflict with the law. We call upon the Zambia Police to strongly execute their mandate to save the lives of the Zambian people and bring the perpetrators to book. If this is their plan B, we will meet them fairly and squarely as you are operating from the wrong side of the prison gates.





We cannot allow the same PF tactics of violence in elections as this behaviour keeps citizens from playing their civic role to freely vote for candidates of their choice. President Hakainde Hichilema’s position on violence has been candid from the out set and he will not be shaken from this position.



The UPND remains a staunch supporter of a violence free electoral system as this shall remain a beacon of a successful democratic dispensation.





We remain resolute to ensuring that all by-elections are free and fair devoid of the Patriotic Front (PF) violence which Zambians rejected in 2021.



Electoral violence should never again form part of our Electoral system as was the case under the PF.





It is for the above reason that from the time the UPND took over leadership, sanity has been restored in Zambia’s electoral system, and this is not by accident, but by design as this is the message which resonated with the people of Zambia when we were campaigning to take over the mantle of leadership.





We call upon all like-minded citizens to condemn the (TONSE Alliance formerly PF) in the strongest terms for causing violence in Minga ward of Petauke.





The UPND shall formally report the perpetrators to the police so that law and order is maintained.



Issued by:



BATUKE IMENDA

UPND SECRETARY GENERAL