UPND SENIOR OFFICIALS CALL FOR MARK SIMUUWE’S REMOVAL OVER DIPLOMATIC GAFFE





By Roberts Malambo (Zed National Watch)



Senior officials within the United Party for National Development (UPND) have demanded the removal of Mark Simuwe, Media Director, over his recent attacks on Western foreign diplomats and the USA Ambassador.

According to sources, Simuwe’s comments have not only strained relationships with international partners but also undermined President Hichilema’s administration.





The officials are particularly concerned that Simuwe is acting as a de facto government spokesperson, issuing statements that threaten cooperating partners. This is especially worrying given the USA’s ongoing support for programs at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).





The key concerns surrounding Simuwe’s actions include the potential diplomatic fallout, which may damage Zambia’s relationships with Western countries and international partners.

Additionally, senior officials argue that Simuwe is overstepping his boundaries as Media Director, issuing statements that are typically the purview of official government spokespersons. Furthermore, Simuwe’s comments may impact development programs, particularly the USA’s continued funding of programs at UTH, which is crucial for Zambia’s healthcare sector.





In light of these concerns, senior UPND officials are calling for Simuwe’s removal from his position. They argue that his actions are not only embarrassing the party but also undermining its relationships with international partners.

The situation highlights the importance of careful diplomacy and communication in maintaining strong relationships with international partners. As the UPND administration navigates these complex waters, it remains to be seen how the party leadership will respond to the demands for Simuwe’s removal.



CREDIT: Zed National Watch