UPND SENIOR OFFICIALS STORM CHELSTONE POLICE RELEASE INDIAN SUSPECT ON INTERPOL LIST
By Gregory Chifire
Open Letter to President Hakainde Hichilema
This week I wish to address you on a matter that I feel needs you to seriously crack a whip.
A lot of things are done in your name and some of us that know the truth feel sad. We laboured and put our lives and those of our families in danger in order to root out the criminality that was taking route in our society. We did not do that in order to just change the colour of criminality from green to red, no! We did it because we believed and still believe in you for a crime free Zambia. A corruption free Zambia. Mr. President, you have the opportunity to do it. Zambians still love you, still believe in you.
Mr. President, there is a matter concerning one Vinod Sadhu who has been on an Interpol wanted list. This man and his son named Uddit Sadhu arrived in Zambia on 18 September 2022 through the KKIA, known top UPND officials received him and offered him VIP treatment under official Statehouse Protocol.
On 29 September, 2022, the Police arrest Vinod and his son Uddit together with a named UPND official,Malikani Chifunda and detain them at Chelstone Police Station
On 29 September 2022, a known senior UPND official, in the company of other party officials stormed Chelstone Police Station at dawn and ordered the immediate release of the trio and further made an order for the arrest and detaintion of the police officers that arrested Sadhu and his son. The officers were remanded in custody on 29 September 2022.
The whereabouts of Sadhu and his son are not known, but are believed to be under the protection of the known senior UPND and Statehouse officials. The police has been prevented from carrying out its duty by these known officials.
A few days ago, Uddit Sadhu was spotted driving a black Mercedes Benz in the streets of Lusaka.
Sadhu is facing charges of forgery and uttering false documents and possible money laundering. It is disheartening that Sadhu is committing these acts in conivance with some officers of the State, including some at the Ministry of Justice.
In the event that you don’t have full details, I am ready to avail the details to you. Suffice to state that, so far, Sadhu has received about K114,650,000, money belonging to the Estate of the late John Kalenga. Efforts to stop the Ministry of Justice to continue paying Sadhu have proved futile. The said payments are made directly from the Ministry of Justice into Sadhu’s Swiss bank account.
On my part, Mr. President, I did my bit as a law abiding citizen by engaging relevant officials at the time when the arrest of Sadhu happened in order to ensure that just is done, but nothing has happened.
We are anxiously waiting to see that the right thing is done.
Sincerely yours I remain in national service.
Come on now. If this is true, please let the right team investigate this. Zambia is for us all not for Ruling Government or former but for us all Zambian. What about us who don’t belong to any political party? This nonsense of having a foreigner come in and manipulate your mind with their stolen money should come to an end.
The problem we have is that we want the president to do everything from presiding over cabinet and international engagements to cleaning our backyards.
What are the Ministers for example Home Affairs and Justice doing about this? If they are doing nothing are they the ones involved? If not why are they doing nothing and getting paid for not doing their job? Stupid idiots.
Ba Chifire, thank you very much for your courage in bringing this issue in the public domain. You are a true patriot.
If this story is true, then we are in trouble. We did not vote for the UPND so that they can carry on from where PF left off. We were looking for a 180 degree turn from the criminality of the PF regime. Mr. President take heed, IG of police take heed. It has been mentioned in the story that this fugitive has connections to State House personnel which makes it even more disturbing. Who is safe if the highest office in the land is corrupted?
The Law is very clear. When someone goes to a Police Station, he/she only presents NRC or Passport and says the relationship to the victim. Our Policemen, you must be proactive in your work.
Policemen must learn how to send signs for enforcement and act as securitmen. The law clearly empowers you as being at the Police Station. What are your standing orders being at your post?
I hate this phrase- ‘a named official.’ What are you afraid of? Why not just say who the person is? Could it be that you are not so sure of the facts and you are afraid of being sued?