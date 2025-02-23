UPND SG ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENTS TO NATIONAL AND PROVINCIAL COMMITTEE



The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has appointed former UPND Provincial Chairperson Johabie Mtonga as a member of the National Management Committee.





Mr. Imenda stated that Mr. Mtonga is yet to be assigned a specific position within the National Committee, pending an interface with the Party Chairman, President Hakainde Hichilema.



Mr. Johabie Mtonga previously served as UPND Provincial Chairman before the party recently dissolved the provincial executive.





Additionally, Mr. Imenda announced ten more appointments to the Provincial Committee while warning UPND members against airing grievances on social media. He emphasized that disciplinary measures will be taken against those who fail to adhere to party regulations.





The new provincial committee appointments include Vice Chairperson for Politics Yamikani Phiri, Vice Chairperson for Mobilization Bakasa Kenani, Secretary for Administration Sera Kamanga, Secretary for Politics Geoffrey Mtonga, and Coordinator John Chibanga.





Other appointments include Mr. Chibanga being assisted by Jere Mulemena Mildred and Daud Mudenda in his role as Provincial Coordinator, Vice Chairlady for Administration Margaret Miti, Vice Chairlady for Mobilization Dumase Tembo, and Vice Chairlady for Politics Helen Ngulube.





The UPND has also appointed Davy Kapwata as Provincial Publicity Secretary, with Mususa Mwambula, Geoffrey Mapili, and Elidah Nyirenda serving as assistants.



Cephas Mwandauka, Martin Mwanza, and Muhango Kasebe will support Lyson Nyirenda as Provincial Vice Chairpersons under mobilization and politics.





Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Johabie Mtonga expressed readiness to serve in any capacity. “I am ready to take on any responsibility the party entrusts me with. I also urge my fellow executive members to reach out anytime for guidance and counsel,” he stated.





Meanwhile, UPND Chairman for Elections Garry Nkombo assured members that the recent appointments will not affect the party’s intra-party elections. “These appointments are meant to strengthen our party structures, and they will not in any way interfere with the democratic process of our intra-party elections,” he clarified.





The UPND remains committed to strengthening its leadership structures at all levels to enhance governance and service delivery across the country.



TF