UPND SG CALLS FOR MORE GRASSROOT COLLABORATION AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





August 18,2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has urged party members to intensify grassroots collaboration as the nation heads toward the 2026 elections.





Speaking during an engagement with party structures in Kabwata Constituency, Mr. Imenda emphasized the importance of building a stronger party to guarantee President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory in 2026.





He reminded party members across the country that mobilization efforts must not be reserved for campaign periods but should be continuous, including in areas where the UPND did not perform well in 2021.





The party CEO further encouraged unity and called on members to warmly embrace new entrants from other political formations who may wish to join the UPND.





Mr. Imenda expressed confidence that the party’s resilience and strengthened structures will secure victory in the forthcoming elections.





Mr Imenda’s structural engagement tour continues in all 156 Constituencies across the country.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM