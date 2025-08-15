UPND SG CHALLENGES MUNALI STRUCTURES, CALLS FOR UNITY AND SETS ROADMAP FOR 2026 VICTORY





August 15, 2025



LUSAKA – United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has challenged party structures in Munali Constituency to remain united, disciplined, and focused, and to continue mobilizing for the party ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking during a meeting with local party officials at Mahatma Gandhi Secondary school, Mr. Imenda commended the constituency’s mobilisation efforts, describing them as “well-coordinated and focused,” and noting that Munali boasts over 150,000 registered voters, 175 polling stations.





He revealed that the party, in collaboration with polling station management committees, has developed a clear roadmap aimed at securing a decisive victory in next year’s polls.





“The work starts now. Each member has a role to play, especially at the household level,” he said. “We must begin mobilising from our own homes by encouraging family members to register as voters once the Electoral Commission announces the voter registration process.”





The Secretary General emphasised that the UPND’s target for 2026 is not just to win, but to win big.





“For the President of Zambia to remain in office, he must secure 50% plus one vote. Come 2026, we should not only focus on winning, we must win big,” he said. “The soldiers of President Hakainde Hichilema are the people of Munali,” Mr. Imenda said.





Among the party officials present were UPND Trustee and National Management Committee (NMC) member Ms. Grace Chivube, Lusaka Province Chairman for Administration Saulos Mwale, District Chairman Saviours Ndaba, and other senior officials.





Mr. Imenda further underscored the importance of continuous mobilisation and recruitment to grow the party’s support base.





“Winning 2026 requires each of us to take personal responsibility. Our strength lies in numbers, discipline, and unity,” he said.





The Secretary General was accompanied by Minister of Green Economy and Environment Mike Mposha.





The UPND leadership has intensified its grassroots engagement, particularly in urban constituencies such as Munali, which are seen as key battlegrounds in the upcoming elections.



© UPND Media Team