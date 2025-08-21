UPND SG STOPS MEMBERS FROM COMMENTING ON LUNGU BURIAL

UPND DIRECTS MEMBERS TO SUSPEND STATEMENTS ON BURIAL OF SIXTH PRESIDENT DR. EDGAR C. LUNGU





The United Party for National Development (UPND) has directed all its officials and members to refrain from issuing any public statements concerning the burial arrangements of the late Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





In a statement issued by UPND Secretary General Mr. Batuke Imenda, the party emphasized that all communication regarding the burial will be handled strictly through official Government channels.





“Due to recent developments concerning the burial of the Sixth President, Dr. Edgar C. Lungu, all UPND officials and members are directed to avoid making any public statements on this issue,” Mr. Imenda stated.





He further urged members to exercise patience and await formal updates, while encouraging them to keep the former First Family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of mourning.



