UPND SHOULD BE FIRED FOR TOLERATING VIOLENCE – NJOBVU



By Francis Chipalo



Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu has expressed anger and disappointment the UPND government for tolerating increasing levels of violence being perpertrated by its cadres.





And the opposition leader has called on Zambians to the UPND in the 2026 general elections, saying the party is no different to the Patriotic Front (PF) which was kicked out of power in 2021.





He has described increasing cases of violence as a threat to the nation’s democracy ahead of next year’s general elections.



Njobvu reminded citizens that among the reasons Zambians removed PF was violence, adding that the UPND should equally be fired for the same reason as well as the miseries they have caused Zambians.





He said violence should have no space in Zambia, being a christian nation.



Speaking during an interview on Christian Nation’s Chambers earlier today, Thursday, over the Kabwe incident where PF Presidential aspirant Given Lubinda was harrassed and abuducted by alleged UPND cadres, Njobvu said the lack of action from state police to arrest the suspects leaves much to be desired.





Njobvu argues that when President Hichilema was stonned in Chiwempala, the police acted swiftly and arrested the suspects. He also condemned the act by the residents.





The outspoken leader has however wondered as to why the police had not yet rounded – up UPND cadres that terrorized PF members at the former ruling party’s secretariat despite confirmation by the ruling party’ national chairman that it was UPND cadres who beat up their rivals.





Njobvu further expressed worry that no arrests have been made concerning the Lubinda incident.



He said the lack of action by the police is confirmation enough that the service is full of cadres like the deputy inspector general Fred Hamaamba who recently and openly campaigned for President Hichilema and the UPND in Nakonde.





Njobvu has since urged Zambians to ensure that they do away with the UPND in 2026, saying they were no different to the former ruling party, the PF.





Njobvu added that t is time for Zambians to voter for a sober and neutral government in the DU with him as President to among others, end the hatred between PF and UPND and drive Zambia’s transformation.





Meanwhile, Njobvu has challenged the police to prove him wrong by ensuring that they arrest UPND cadres involved the Lubinda and PF secretariat incidents.