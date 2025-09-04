UPND SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO GO BEYOND 2026



….be rest assured that the PF will be more organized before the next elections, assures Mukandila





Lusaka… Wednesday September 3, 2025 – Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairperson Celestine Mambula Mukandila says the UPND should not be allowed to go beyond 2026.





Mr Mukandila says this is because the UPND has failed to deliver in all sectors.



He also assured the people of Zambia that they should expect a united Patriotic Front (PF) going into 2026.





Mr Mukandila, who is also a Lusaka based Lawyer, says in as much as there maybe divisions within the former ruling party PF, they will come out a stronger force to reckon with.





He stated that the UPND is threatened by the presence of the PF.



He said this when he featured on Spotlight Programme on Crown Television in Lusaka.





“The fact is that the PF remains a very attractive political party in the country. The Zambian people still love the Patriotic Front and the UPND is still threatened by the presence of the PF. As things stand, we must watch very carefully because we have always believed in unity of purpose. And we have always believed in reconcilation and our former Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu believed in reconcilation and forgiveness and that is why he declared October 18th as a day of national prayer and reconcilation,” he said.





“You cannot have a house that does not have misunderstandings. But I can assure you that the PF is political party whose symbol is a boat and this boat should be understood as a one that cannot capsize. Actually a submarine can survive underwater. Right now I can assure you that we maybe underwater, but the Patriotic Front will survive. It will come on the surface of the water and it’s going to sail smoothly.”





Mr Mukandila further assured the people of Zambia that the PF leadership still has their interests at heart and willing to serve them.





“There maybe divisions, we had three but now we have two but eventually we will have a united political party.”