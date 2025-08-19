UPND should use remaining year to vacate office – DU president Ackim Antony Njobvu

UPND should use remaining year to vacate office – Njobvu





By Francis Chipalo



There is nothing worth celebrating about because the country is still in a mess despite them being in charge the past four years, Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has charged.





And president Njobvu says the ruling UPND should use the remaining one year to vacate office, stating that President Hakainde Hichilema’s government is definitely going to be kicked out in next year’s general elections.





Commenting on the UPND’s four years of being in government, president Njobvu observed that the ruling party has been celebrating nothing, but rhetoric.





He said currently, Zambians have faced the worst kind of load shedding under the UPND that has seen some areas going for over 18 hours without electricity.





This, he said, has killed various small businesses in the community that depends on Zesco for operations.





“Our people running saloons, barbarshops, butcheries, welding jobs and many others cannot work now because they have no power. These unrealistic prolonged hours of load shedding has killed many businesses,” Njobvu said.





“Need I remind you that UPND had promised among others, ending load shedding and mocked the PF about it, but instead of them delivering as promised, they have made things worse they found them,” Njobvu added.





And Njobvu also said commodity prices for basic needs still remain high and unaffordable for many Zambians despite claims by the ruling party that cost of living has reduced.





“It is like the UPND live in a different country because one wonders as to what they want to celebrate about when our people are still struggling to find food on the table.





The only achievement they have made is making the Zambian people suffer more and nothing else,” he said.





Njobvu added that as the country counts down to the 2026 elections, the UPND should use the remaining months wisely and prepare to leave office for the Democratic Union.





The opposition leader said this in an interview in Lusaka.





Zambia will in August next year holds the highly anticipated general elections.



