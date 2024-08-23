UPND Stuck in the Past, – Kafwaya



….as he implores them to Focus on the Future or Risk a Failed Legacy….



By Staff Reporter | 23 August 2024 LUSAKA



Patriotic Front (PF) Lunte member of parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya has taken aim at the United Party for National Development (UPND), stating that the ruling party has been trapped in a cycle of blame rather than focusing on improving the country.



In a recent social media post, Hon. Kafwaya said that after three years in power, the UPND is still fixated on criticizing the previous PF government instead of delivering on its promises to the Zambian people.



Hon. Kafwaya’s remarks highlight a growing frustration among many Zambians who feel that the UPND’s time in office has been marked more by pointing fingers at the past than by making any meaningful strides forward.



“It has become an embarrassing reality that the entire UPND machinery talks more about the PF than any tangible solutions for the suffering majority Zambians” he said.



“place your vision where it aught to be, in front of you. Focus on it. And convince Zambians to believe you’re taking us towards its achievement that is if you have one, which resonates with the aspirations of the people. Otherwise your legacy will be the worst and you will be so ashamed to look back.”



The Lunte parliamentarian shared what many Zambians sees as a lack of direction from the UPND. He argues that the government’s vision should be about progress and looking forward, not constantly revisiting the past.



“After three years at the helm of the country, the UPND leadership and membership generally propagate PF more than policies depicting their pursuit of vision realization”



He has emphasized that Zambians need to see that their leaders have a plan that resonates with their needs and aspirations. But Instead, they’ve seen more of the same political rhetoric without the substantial results that were promised during the campaign.



Hon. Kafwaya didn’t hold back in outlining what he believes are the main problems plaguing the UPND administration:



According to Hon. Kafwaya, the UPND has repeatedly misled the public with promises that haven’t materialized.



“You can’t build credibility with lies” The UPND promised a lower cost of living, but what we see now are skyrocketing prices and struggling families.



Hon. Kafwaya further called out what he described as the UPND’s double standards.



“Hypocrisy!!UPND you are too hypocritical, you claim to love Zambians but you brought about the worst misery for the people. You said you’d reduce the cost living, look where we are on this. You promised to unite the country, observe how divided the country has become. How many promises have you broken?” he noted.



The gap between what was promised and what has been delivered has become a sore point for many who feel let down by the government.



Lastly, Hon. Kafwaya pointed to what he sees as serious governance failures within the UPND’s administration.



“Maladministration! look what level of maladministration you have brought about. To an extent of causing illegal operations in government such as conducting illegal audits, giving government business to companies which are less than a week old, keeping numerous civil servants in holding position for so long without placing them etcetera” he said.



Hon. Kafwaya’s message to the UPND is simple, it’s time to refocus on what really matters.



He says the UPND should place their vision where it should be right. Focus on it, and convince Zambians that they are leading us toward real progress. If not, their legacy will be one of failure, and they will be too ashamed to look back.



As the clock ticks, the question remains will the UPND finally shift their focus forward and start delivering, or will they be remembered as the party that lost its way while dwelling on the past?