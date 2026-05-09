UPND SUMMONS ASPIRING CANDIDATES FOR PHYSICAL INTERVIEWS



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has invited all aspiring candidates for the positions of Member of Parliament, Council Chairperson and Mayor to attend physical interviews as part of the party’s adoption process ahead of the 2026 general elections.





According to an internal memo dated May 8, 2026, issued by the party’s Elections Committee, the interviews are scheduled to take place at the party secretariat in Lusaka





The memo, signed by Chairman for Elections and Campaigns Likando Mufalali, states that attendance is mandatory for all aspiring candidates and warns candidates against coming to the interview venue with supporters.

Candidates have also been instructed to bring along their membership cards, original voters’ cards, National Registration Cards (NRCs), and original academic qualification documents.





The interview programme indicates that candidates from Lusaka, Central and Southern provinces will appear on Saturday May 9, 2026, between 08:00 hours and 18:00 hours..





Meanwhile, candidates from Eastern, Western, North-Western, Copperbelt, Northern, Luapula and Muchinga provinces are scheduled for interviews on Sunday May 10, 2026, during the same hours.





The development marks another key stage in the ruling party’s preparations for the 2026 elections as the adoption process intensifies across the country.



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News Byte Media I May 9, 2026