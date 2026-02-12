UPND TENSIONS SURFACE:KANTENGA DANIES UNDERMINING CAMPAIGN, REJECTS REMOVAL CLAIMS





Lusaka, February 12th February 2026



By Jack Makayi



Timothy Kantenga has dismissed claims that he has been expelled from the United Party for National Development (UPND), maintaining that he remains a committed and bona fide member of the ruling





In a statement issued Thursday, Mr. Kantenga challenged remarks attributed to Mr. Morgan Muunda regarding his alleged expulsion and his purported role in the recent Chawama parliamentary by-election.





He stated that Mr. Muunda does not possess constitutional authority within the party to expel any member, emphasizing that issues of membership and discipline are governed by established party structures and procedures.

“As of now, I remain a committed and bona fide member of the ruling United Party for National Development, ” Mr. Kantenga said.





He further denied allegations that he undermined the party’s campaign or worked against its candidate during the Chawama by-election. Mr. Kantenga described claims that he engaged in decampaigning, voter bribery or any form of sabotage as false and unsupported by evidence.





“At no point did I engage in decampaigning, voter bribery, or any conduct intended to sabotage the party’s electoral prospects, “he said, adding that attempts to blame him for the by-election outcome were unfair and misleading.





Mr. Kantenga noted that election results are influenced by multiple factors and called for reflection and unity rather than public accusations. He urged party members to resolve any internal differences through appropriate party channels.





He also dismissed allegations concerning his eligibility to participate in party processes, stating that his voter’s card is valid and that he intends to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema in the August 13, 2026 General Elections.





“Any suggestion that I sought adoption with the intention of disqualification is baseless and illogical, “he said.



Mr. Kantenga reaffirmed his endorsement of President Hichilema as his sole candidate for the 2026 elections and said his focus remains on strengthening the party in Chawama ahead of the polls.





He called on party members and supporters to remain calm and prioritize unity and development over personal disputes, warning that internal conflicts risk eroding public confidence in democratic leadership.

The statement was issued on February 12, 2026.



CIC PRESS TEAM