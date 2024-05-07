UPND THE ONLY HOPE FOR ZAMBIA- Spuki Mulemwa

UPND THE ONLY HOPE FOR ZAMBIA.

7/5/24

UPND Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics Mr Austin Muneku this afternoon told a cheering crowd, that without any doubt UPND is the most popular and party of choice in Western Province and Zambia, contrary to lies and falsehoods being peddled opposition.

People in Western Province and across the country are defecting to UPND because of the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema who promises and delivers.

He cited the robust rapid response program to ensure that no one dies from hunger as a result of drought, which the President has since declared as an emergency and national disaster.

He further informed the gathering that no administration in the political history of Zambia has delivered infrastructure development and social economic programs to improve citizens’ welfare as UPND has done, given the short space of time President Hichilema has been in office, he said.

And representing defectors from Mitete, Former PF Mumbumbu Ward Youth Chairman Namusunga Mayungo said about 2,000 had defected but were unable to cross to Lukulu for the meeting as the phantoon is not operational, making it extremely difficult to cross the river.

He cited the promise of free education which PF and many other opposition political parties had said was impossible to implement, but President Hichilema true to his word has delivered free education and other progressive policies to help the vulnerable.

Meanwhile UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman Max Kasabi told the defectors that President Hichilema is committed to their wellbeing and bringing unprecedented development to Western Province.

He urged them to go flat out and bring more people into UPND so that President Hichilema scoops 2026 elections with even bigger margins than 2021.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.