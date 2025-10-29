UPND too statistical – Njobvu



Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu says people should feel the impact of economic achievements that the the UPND government claims to have achieved.



The outspoken opposition leader has observed that the UPND team are good at giving statistics, saying the New Dawn government is living in denial.





Speaking Wednesday morning on Pan African radio, Njobvu says government should accept that they have failed and should stop explaining things to Zambians.





He added that if the economy has improved as claimed by government, they would have not embarked on issuing statements and holding press briefings explaining themselves.





Njobvu has argued that citizens should feel the impact of “claimed” economic improvements, further stating that nothing has changed as the cost of living is higher than they found it, and that load shedding had worsened under their administration, among other hardships government has subjected the people.