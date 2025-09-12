UPND TRENDING ON A DANGEROUS STORM



….they are playing with arrogance of power, says Dr. Nkhoma



Lusaka… Thursday September 11, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)





African Institute of Leadership and Governance Director Dr Emmanuel Nkhoma has advised the ruling UPND to cautiously realize that they are trending on a dangerous storm.





Dr. Nkhoma says it is very much erroneous for UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso to state that it will be a criminal offense for the UPND to loose power saying that is arrogance of power.



He says once a party in power play with arrogance of power, the citizens becomes their greatest opposition.





“There is what we call arrogance of power in Political Science. In the late 1980’s coming into 1990’s, the UNIP had been in government for 27 years. I remember in one particular time, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda when the Catholic Church tried to advise him he came out and stated that ‘you will walk by the rosary. And he spoke in Bemba and he said ‘mukendela pali kolona’. Guess what, in 1991 they were removed from power,” he said.





“The ANC government at one particular time had said the ANC will rule until Jesus comes. But guess what? Right now, they are in a forced marriage with the opposition. In 1999/2000, President Fredrick Chiluba came out and he thought he can abrogate the Constitution by going for a third term, guess what…they removed him out of power.”





Dr. Nkhoma further said it was wrong for Mr Liswaniso to come out like that saying the UPND are playing with arrogance of power.





“In 2021, a President came out and said I will handle over power to myself, guess what…he was removed out of power. Therefore it is an error and I wish to advise the UPND government to realize that they are trending on dangerous storm,” he added.





“It is very much erroneous for a UPND Youth Chairperson to come out and say it will be a criminal offense for the UPND to loose power. Guess what, that is called arrogance of power and once you play with arrogance of power like that, the citizens becomes your largest opposition.”