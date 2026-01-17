UPND UNFAZED BY CHAWAMA LOSS, CITES STRONG URBAN BASE AND CONFIDENT FOR AUGUST POLLS





United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director General of the UPND Presidential Election Campaign Support Unit, Frank Bwalya has stated that the party is not shaken by its loss in the Chawama Parliamentary by-election, noting the constituency was not among its strongholds.





Mr. Bwalya has argued that the narrow margin of defeat demonstrates the Chawama electorate’s appreciation for the “New Dawn” administration’s achievements in the area.





He adds that the victory of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) candidate, Bright Nundwe, reaffirms Zambia’s status as a multi-party democracy where citizens freely choose their representatives.





Mr. Bwalya has further expressed strong confidence in the UPND’s prospects, predicting it will easily secure urban constituencies and achieve a landslide victory in the August 13th general elections.