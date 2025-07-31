UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND)



Press Statement

Date: July 31, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND URGES RESPONSIBLE REPORTING AS WE PROTECT THE INTERESTS OF ZAMBIANS AND FOREIGN NATIONALS





The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to reaffirm its unwavering support of Government’s commitment of protecting the interests of the Zambian people and all foreign nationals legally residing and conducting business in our country.





Zambia is a peaceful, welcoming nation that has continued to enjoy unfettered diplomatic relations with countries across the world for decades. Among our oldest and most valued partnerships is that with the People’s Republic of China, with whom we have celebrated over 60 years of bilateral cooperation.





We are deeply concerned by the recent News Diggers documentary titled “Chinese Investment in Zambia – The Good, The Bad and The Dangerous.” While the media has every right to pursue truth and accountability, we are disheartened by the tone and framing of this report, which risks inciting xenophobic sentiment and undermining genuine, lawful foreign investment.





Chinese investment in Zambia is valued at over $7 billion, with more than 80,000 Chinese nationals currently living and working in the country. These investments span key sectors including energy, infrastructure, health, aviation, and agriculture, and have made tangible contributions to Zambia’s economic and social development.





From the Kenneth Kaunda and Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airports, to the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Station, solar energy projects, hospital expansions, and the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Chinese-supported projects have directly benefited millions of Zambians.





Beyond infrastructure, the Chinese community has provided ongoing humanitarian support, including medical teams, educational support for vulnerable children, and donations during crises such as cholera outbreaks and droughts.





The misconduct of an individual or a few entities should not be used to unfairly vilify an entire nationality or investment sector. Zambia has clear investment and legal frameworks that apply equally to both local and foreign investors. The law must take its course in addressing specific violations without promoting generalizations that damage international relations.





While some content in the documentary may highlight legitimate concerns, the manner of presentation laden with bias and generalization amounts to skewed reporting. It targets one nationality and risks souring diplomatic relations and triggering xenophobia, which is contrary to Zambia’s values of unity, peace, and cooperation.





As the ruling party, the UPND reiterates its support for responsible journalism that informs, educates, and upholds ethical standards. We call on media institutions to avoid sensationalism and instead promote balanced, development-oriented reporting that reflects Zambia’s position as a sovereign nation committed to international cooperation and mutual respect.





We further emphasize the strong and enduring party-to-party relations between the UPND and the Communist Party of China (CPC). These ties are based on mutual respect, shared development values, and a vision of progress for both our peoples.





Zambia will continue to work hand in hand with China and all its development partners to build a future anchored on peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth. Foreign investment must be treated with fairness, not suspicion, and we urge all sectors of society to help preserve and strengthen our long-standing partnerships.



Issued by:

UPND Media Team