UPND VICTORY FACES CHALLENGE…as Makebi says credible elections not possible because ECZ is compromised

We will never have credible elections in Zambia for as long as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is not independent of the Executive, Makebi Zulu has warned.

And Mr Zulu has cautioned that democracy is under threat in Zambia and that there is a real danger that citizens could resort to self-help if the United Party for National Development (UPND) government will continue manipulating the electoral system.

Meanwhile, Mr Zulu, the former Patriotic Front (PF) Malambo Member of Parliament has said the former ruling party is going to challenge the outcome of the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections because the grounds for the petition were plenty and potent.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Zulu who is a lawyer in the Bowman Lusambo and Malanji cases said it was clear that the ECZ was not independent and that the credibility of any election conducted by the Commission shall be questionable.

He said if nothing was done to change the status quo and make the ECZ independent, Zambia was likely to end up in a serious chaotic situation, stating that it was his prayer that the country should never degenerate to such levels of lawlessness.

“What is clear is that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is not independent. So the credibility of the elections conducted by the ECZ will be questionable at any given time. And if nothing is done to ensure the ECZ reclaims its independence, we are likely to end ourselves in a very chaotic situation. But if people no longer trust institutions of democracy, they resort to self-help…and God forbid we should head that way,” Mr Zulu said.

Mr Zulu has however said the remedy to avert chaos in the country’s governance system was for Zambians to demand the independence of the ECZ which had subordinated itself to the manipulation of the executive.

The Lusaka renowned lawyer stated that it was clear that there had been connivance on the part of the Executive and the ECZ on the build up to yesterday’s by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha.

“…and as long as the status quo remains, we will never have credible elections in this country,” Mr Zulu said.

On Thursday and in a turn of events, Acting Chief Justice Royda Kaoma adjourned all the matters involving the Attorney General from October, 19th to October, 21st, 2022.

“I refer to your letter of today’s date that all courts with matters involving the Attorney General from 19th October, 22 to 21st October, 2022 adjourn such matters as the State Advocates will be attending the arbitration course with the Chattered Institute of Arbitrators. Note that your request has been granted,” Justice Kaoma said.

After Justice Kaoma had made an announcement postponing all matters involving the Attorney General, the Court of Appeal sat and observed that the High Court Order that had stayed the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections was in fact still in effect.

While the drama was still unfolding, The Constitutional Court was making a decision to annul the High Court Order that had stayed the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections and ordered that the elections should go ahead scheduled by the ECZ.- Daily Nation