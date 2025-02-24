UPND WALKOUT SPARKS DEBATE ON ITS COMMITMENT TO COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS

…had the debate been about increasing parliamentary allowances, UPND lawmakers would have remained in the chamber says the Socialist Party

Lusaka… Monday February 24, 2025

UPND Members of Parliament have come under criticism following their decision to stage a walkout during a parliamentary debate on the cost-of-living crisis.

The move has been widely condemned, with some observers arguing that it reflects the party’s disconnect from the struggles of ordinary citizens.

In a statement, Socialist Party (SP) Deputy General Secretary for Political Affairs, Faston Mwale, described the walkout as a “walk of shame” that had lowered the moral standing of the ruling party.

He stated that the UPND had demonstrated an elitist attitude by refusing to engage in discussions that primarily affect the working class and the poor.

Mr Mwale suggested that if the debate had been about increasing parliamentary sitting allowances, UPND lawmakers would have remained in the chamber with enthusiasm.

He further argued that the UPND’s refusal to participate in the debate was a clear indication that the party was not genuinely concerned about the welfare of the struggling masses.

He pointed out that Zambia was experiencing a severe economic crisis, with millions of citizens living on less than $2.15 a day.

“How is it that in a country blessed with vast natural wealth and a genial populace, 12.6 million people are subsisting on less than $2.15 a day? Against this backdrop, we have a crop of leaders and their cronies that are becoming disproportionately richer than what their incomes and earnings permit,” Mr Mwale stated.

The walkout, he said, signaled that the ruling party was unwilling to address the growing poverty, hunger, and social exclusion affecting large sections of the population.

Mr Mwale disclosed that the government is detached from the everyday realities faced by ordinary citizens, noting that despite Zambia’s natural wealth, economic hardship had worsened.

He stated that while the majority of Zambians were struggling to afford basic necessities, some government officials and their associates were accumulating wealth at an alarming rate.

According to him, corruption, wastage of state resources, and abuse of public wealth were becoming increasingly prevalent under the UPND administration.

Reflecting on the party’s promises during the 2021 general elections, Mr Mwale reminded the public that the cost-of-living crisis had been a key issue in the UPND’s campaign.

He criticized the party for now refusing to debate the very issue that helped it rise to power, attributing the worsening economic situation to what he called “harsh neo-liberal economic policies.”

Mr Mwale urged the UPND leadership to reconsider its stance and recognize the consequences of its economic policies.

He warned that the implementation of these policies had created a new underclass, making life even more difficult for ordinary citizens.

He called on all Members of Parliament, including those from the ruling party, to engage in meaningful discussions and work towards finding a solution to the crisis.

While some have defended the UPND’s right to protest by walking out of the debate, Mr Mwale dismissed such arguments, claiming that their actions distorted the principles of democracy.

He insisted that lawmakers had a responsibility to address the economic challenges facing the nation rather than avoid critical discussions.

In his statement, Mr Mwale also rallied support for the Socialist Party and its leader, Dr. Fred M’membe, whom he described as a true defender of the struggling masses.

He called on Zambians to stand together and support M’membe’s leadership to bring about what he termed “progressive change.”

Mr Mwale concluded by asserting that the UPND had failed to govern effectively and should be removed from power.

He urged citizens not to lose hope despite the numerous challenges facing the country, emphasizing that now was the time to fight against economic exploitation and injustice.