UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND)



Press Statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND Warns Against Attempts to Stir Political Instability





July 21, 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) is gravely concerned by revelations that certain leaders within the Patriotic Front (PF) have allegedly received a staggering sum of US$1.5 million to engage in unconstitutional activities aimed at destabilising the legitimate Government of the Republic of Zambia.





We are deeply saddened that the former ruling party, PF, that once prided itself on pro-poor policies, has veered away from its founding ideals and is now allegedly entangled in efforts to sabotage the will of the Zambian people.





Let it be made clear: the UPND Government was democratically elected by the people of Zambia in a free, fair, and transparent election of August 2021, with a 2,810,757 landslide victory in our favour.





President Hakainde Hichilema pronounced peace and reaffirmed it during his inaugural speech, during which former President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu (deceased) graciously handed over the instruments of power. This is a testament to our nation’s commitment to democracy.





Recent public statements and activities by certain PF factions appear to point toward a coordinated plan to sow division and disorder, with the intention of rendering the country ungovernable. These actions are not only irresponsible but also a direct affront to national unity and peace.





In an apparent effort to provoke public sympathy and incite unrest, the PF faction spearheading this has embarked on dangerous and false accusations targeted at the legitimate UPND administration. Such baseless claims serve no purpose but to mislead citizens and ignite unwarranted panic and anger in the public domain.



President Hakainde Hichilema has upheld peace and national unity, demonstrating that Zambia is a country governed by laws and democratic principles. Any attempts to undermine our constitutional order through misinformation, illegal political gatherings, or foreign-sponsored agitation will not be tolerated.





We urge the PF faction spearheading the Tonse Alliance to respect the rule of law and put the interests of the Zambian people above personal or partisan gain.





The ruling party, UPND, remains committed to delivering development, upholding peace, and promoting inclusive governance. We call upon all well-meaning Zambians to reject any calls for division and to stand united in safeguarding the democracy and stability that we have all worked so hard to build.





We therefore call upon law enforcement agencies to take keen interest in this matter and ensure that the law is upheld without fear or favour.





Issued by:

Sikwindi Situla

Deputy Media Director

United Party for National Development (UPND)