UPND WARNS ASPIRANTS AGAINST PREMATURE CELEBRATIONS



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has clarified that candidate rankings and primary elections do not automatically guarantee adoption as party candidates ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





In an internal memorandum dated May 13, 2026, and signed by Chairman for Elections and Campaigns Hon. Likando Mufalali, the party stated that the National Management Committee (NMC) resolved in 2021 that several other considerations and internal processes are taken into account before final adoptions are made.





The party has since advised aspirants, party structures, and members to avoid premature celebrations on social media and mainstream media, warning that such actions may create divisions within the party.





UPND further urged all members and aspirants to remain guided by the party’s established procedures as the adoption process continues.