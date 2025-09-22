UPND WARNS MEMBERS AGAINST UNAUTHORIZED CAMPAIGNS



Lusaka… Sunday September 21, 2025 – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has issued a warning to its members and aspiring candidates against engaging in unauthorized campaigns in constituencies and wards currently represented by the party’s elected officials.





In a statement, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda reminded members of the party’s standing resolution, adopted by the National Management Committee (NMC) in 2020, which prohibits internal campaigns in areas where the party has sitting Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons, or Councillors.





He explained that the directive also extended to constituencies held by Independent MPs who were working with the UPND, as well as certain opposition MPs who were cooperating with the administration.





Mr. Imenda said the measure was intended to safeguard party unity, strengthen cohesion, and allow elected officials to focus on delivering development without unnecessary disruption.





He further warned that any aspiring candidate found violating the directive would face disciplinary action in line with the party’s regulations.



Media houses were also cautioned against quoting party members or aspiring candidates on campaign-related matters, as the UPND had not issued any official position regarding individual ambitions.





Mr. Imenda stressed that the UPND remained a disciplined and democratic organization and urged all members to respect the NMC resolution while working together to advance the party’s development agenda for the people of Zambia.