UPND WILL LOSE 2026 ELECTIONS BECAUSE THEY THINK THEY’VE PERFORMED WELL – MUNDUBILE
MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says the UPND will lose the 2026 elections because they believe they have performed exceptionally well despite challenges citizens are facing.
Mundubile has argued that the ruling party’s self-assessment of having achieved over 90% of its promises is out of touch with the lived realities of Zambians, who continue to grapple with high costs of living.
He was responding to recent remarks by Itezhi Tezhi MP Twambo Mutinta, who said Zambians had already resolved that the UPND would lead them forever, describing such statements as unrealistic.
“The fact that the UPND feel they have performed over 90% even when the economy is so bad, even when the prices of essential commodities are high”.
News Diggers
And you will win, ka?
Because you bought 2 helicopters with stolen money.
And your company got paid to work on Namwala road, but delivered air.
Good luck.
You think by stealing Zambia’s wealth and taking it to Southern Africa is a good strategy to winning elections. A long hand is indeed a lengthy scrounging with very high motive of no good but pinching.
It would be good for you to stand in the ocean and put up no resistance and quietly drink the ocean water to the full satisfaction and never to be seen again then pretending to be a candidate, literally pretending to one and now the truth is their for all to see and literally watch with open eyes dunu, dunu is there for all to see with even using glasses who is a dunu, dunu literally a long handed person with sham throne away at a distance. Shamuna. Shame did I say shame. Shamuna! SHAM!
This kind of politics by the opposition will not take them anywhere. UPND will not lose elections from mere rhethoric from Mundubile who is doing nothing to position himself as MP or President. As matters stand, there appears to be no activity to elect a Presidential candidate for PF where Mundubile is speaking from. Himself Mundubile stands very little chance to win as MP.