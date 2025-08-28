UPND WILL LOSE 2026 ELECTIONS BECAUSE THEY THINK THEY’VE PERFORMED WELL – MUNDUBILE





MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says the UPND will lose the 2026 elections because they believe they have performed exceptionally well despite challenges citizens are facing.





Mundubile has argued that the ruling party’s self-assessment of having achieved over 90% of its promises is out of touch with the lived realities of Zambians, who continue to grapple with high costs of living.





He was responding to recent remarks by Itezhi Tezhi MP Twambo Mutinta, who said Zambians had already resolved that the UPND would lead them forever, describing such statements as unrealistic.





“The fact that the UPND feel they have performed over 90% even when the economy is so bad, even when the prices of essential commodities are high”.



