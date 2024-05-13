UPND WILL NOT WIN THE 2026 ELECTIONS – KALABA

… says Zambians want to restore order and dignity in the country.

LUSAKA, MONDAY, MAY, 13, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema will not win the 2026 general elections.

Speaking when he featured on the ‘Costa’ Programme on Diamond TV yesterday, Mr. Kalaba said Zambians are resolved and want to restore order and dignity that has diminished since the UPND took over power.

Mr. Kalaba said Zambians are also tired of having a few tribalists that want to divide the country.

” Zambians want to give Zambia back to Zambians because currently it is in the hands of foreigners. They are also tired of having a few tribalists who want to divide this country,” Mr. Kalaba said.

Mr. Kalaba said the UPND can win as many by elections as they want, but fate awaits them in 2026.

” The UPND were better off losing the by – elections so that they know where they stand as opposed to them winning, because them winning, they will go into that cocoon thinking that we are safe, we are comfortable, we have beaten all the opposition political parties and yet in real sense they continue losing. They were very violent our people were beaten in Kaonga ward,” he said.

Mr. Kalaba, the former Foreign Affairs Minister said the UPND is a failed project that has failed to put up any substantive project in the country.

” When you look at the UPND, they have been talking about CDF, CDF, the people in the villages can’t see CDF, they can’t feel it. The UPND are in charge of corruption, they are the elders and papa’s of corruption, the PF was a piece of cake, so these people are not honest and because they are not honest, they have reached a level if even being dishonest with themselves, they can say CDF is what is making them win, we will see in 2026,” Mr. Kalaba said.