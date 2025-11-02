UPND will tomorrow change the names of office bearers for Socialist party- Fred M’membe

Fred M’membe Expresses Fear!
“Tomorrow, Monday, November 3, 2025, the UPND working with sponsored elements connected to Socialist Party will try to change the names of the office-bearers of SP at the Registrar of Societies.”
“They intend to do it the way Robert Chabinga changed the names of PF office-bearers from Miles Sampa.”
You are crazy
Since when one party has ever changed the office bearers of another party?
No one cares about your party, Mmembe. You’re probably orchestrating all of this for attention.
Mmembe, don’t try to look relevant now. You should have predicted the end of the Post Newspaper which you knew about it’s TAX EVASION LEGACY.
It is this very matter of tax EVASION that brought down Zambian Airways in which you were involved also.
Then you want Zambians to make the same mistake they made with ADADA the late.
This time you have no chance.
UPND should understand that what goes round comes around, From inception the main occupation of UPND has been to brew division in opposition political parties or to silence voices that do not agree with them, but all these machinations have an end. Should the try to do a Chabinga, it will be clear for all to see that what kind of people we are dealing with, because it will show that while they preach democracy, their DNA is one party dictatorship. UPND has realized that the ground is not fertile for them and instead of sorting out political problems that have besieged them, the continue to sort out political opponents. Zambians are not naive, they see though all this and once they decide to remove a flawed party through the ballot, they do it decisively. They should learn from PF who thought they were crossing the river after insulting the crocodiles