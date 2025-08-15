UPND YOUTHS DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM INSENSITIVE REMARKS ON LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU.

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

United Party for National Development (UPND), Copperbelt Youth Chairperson Warren Hinyama, has stated that youths in the province have distanced themselves from individuals mocking the late President Edgar Lungu and his family.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mr. Hinyama emphasized that those making inappropriate remarks regarding the funeral are not affiliated with the party.

He affirmed that both government and the first family deserve respect and dignity during this period of mourning.

Mr. Hinyama called for a thorough investigation into the matter and urged relevant authorities to take appropriate action.

At the same event, vice chairperson in charge of politics, Mr. Kangwa Kamando, reiterated that the riotous behavior recently witnessed in Chingola will not go unpunished.

Mr. Kamando stressed that all individuals involved will be held accountable in accordance with the law, adding that party affiliation will not shield anyone from facing justice.

He further stated that Zambia belongs to all Zambians and urged citizens not to vent their frustrations on innocent people or damage property.