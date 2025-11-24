UPND YOUTHS SURPRISED BY PF’S INTENTION TO CHOOSE EDGAR LUNGU’S SUCCESSOR BEFORE HIS BURIAL





By: Cletus Mutoki



Members Of The Clergy And Traditional Leaders Across The Country Have Been Called Upon To Intervene In The Impasse Surrounding The Burial Of Former President, Edgar Lungu.





Upnd Youth Chairperson For Eastern Province, Liaison Nyirenda, Stated That The Burial Is Long Overdue And Emphasized That Delaying The Process Is Contrary To Zambian Cultural Practices.





Mr. Nyirenda Noted That The Party Which Mr. Lungu Once Led Is Already Mobilizing For Its Convention, But Advised Against It Until The Former Head Of State Is Laid To Rest.





He Further Questioned Whether The Party, The Church, Or The Family Is Concealing Information That Has Led To The Delay In The Burial Of The Late Mr. Lungu.

