*UPND’s 2026 Victory Is 100% Certain*



*By Magret Mwanza*



The 2026 general elections will not be a contest—it will be a landslide victory for the United Party for National Development. The writing is on the wall, and even the most vocal critics of the ruling party cannot deny the reality that the opposition remains weak, disorganized, and riddled with greed.





The Zambian people, having endured the brutal economic mismanagement of the Patriotic Front regime, are in no hurry to return to their vomit.



Since taking office in 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has embarked on an ambitious transformation agenda that has delivered tangible development across multiple sectors.





Unlike the deception and corruption that characterized previous governments, the UPND has prioritized service delivery, economic recovery, and the rule of law.



*Delivering Real Change*



Under UPND’s leadership, Zambians have seen unprecedented progress:



*Free Education:* The implementation of free education from primary to secondary level has lifted the financial burden off many struggling families, allowing thousands of children to access schooling without hindrance.





*Increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF):* With the CDF significantly expanded, local communities now have greater autonomy in addressing their developmental needs, a shift from the bureaucratic inefficiencies of past regimes.



*Employment Opportunities:* The recruitment of over 30,000 teachers and healthcare workers has not only bolstered service delivery but also reduced unemployment, demonstrating the government’s commitment to job creation.





*Economic Growth:* Unlike the reckless borrowing and mismanagement of the PF era, the UPND has secured better debt restructuring deals and increased revenue from mining, ensuring long-term economic sustainability.



*Improved Healthcare:* The sector has seen an increase in drug availability and infrastructure investment, correcting the chaotic state left by the previous administration.





These are not mere political slogans—they are verifiable achievements that resonate with the ordinary Zambian.



*The Opposition’s Self-Inflicted Collapse*



One would expect a credible opposition to present an alternative vision for the country. However, what we have instead is a confused, fractured, and self-serving political setup.





The Tonse Alliance, which was hastily put together by opposition leaders desperate for relevance and a breakaway from UKA has proven to be nothing more than a marriage of convenience.



With no ideological cohesion, the Tonse alliance remains a ticking time bomb, plagued by internal power struggles.





At the heart of the opposition’s failure is the unchecked ambition of its leaders. Everyone wants to be president, even those who barely command a following beyond their households.



Instead of building a solid, issue-based campaign, the opposition has resorted to mudslinging, conspiracy theories, and outright fabrications, hoping that negativity alone will secure them votes. But Zambians are no longer easily deceived.





The PF, the largest opposition party, now broken into three factions, is still haunted by its past sins—massive corruption, economic collapse, and a culture of political thuggery.



Edgar Lungu’s attempt to re-enter the political scene is a desperate move by a man whose legacy is one of national betrayal. Zambians have not forgotten the suffering they endured under his leadership, and they will not allow his party to return to power.





*The Path to 2026*



The strategy for UPND’s 2026 victory is clear: continue delivering results, expose opposition incompetence, and remind Zambians of the dark days they left behind.



While critics will attempt to downplay the government’s achievements, the facts speak for themselves.





The opposition, on the other hand, has a mountain to climb. With no unified front, no clear policies, and a tainted past, they will struggle to convince the electorate that they are fit to govern.



The people of Zambia are not interested in recycled politicians who failed them before. They are looking ahead, not backwards.





*Come 2026, the choice will not be difficult. UPND’s victory will be an affirmation of progress, stability, and a brighter future for Zambia.* The opposition will only have themselves to blame for failing to offer a credible alternative.



The people have spoken before, and they will speak again—loudly and decisively.