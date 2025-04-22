UPND’s 90 PERCENT PROMISE FULFILMENT CLAIM SHOCKS DR M’MEMBE



Lusaka… Tuesday April 22, 2025 – Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has expressed disbelief over the UPND administration’s claim of delivering 90 percent of its promises.





He described the assertion as shocking and questioned its

basis, given the current state of the nation.



Dr M’membe stated that people’s livelihoods have deteriorated rapidly, leaving many in worse conditions than they could have imagined.



He further criticised the ruling party, claiming it has lost honour, credibility, and the trust of the Zambian people.



He also cast doubt on the possibility of the UPND retaining power in next year’s general elections, citing widespread dissatisfaction among citizens.

He writes:

THE UPND GOVT IS DELUSIONAL



Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his repressive and authoritarian regime have failed this country.



Today, many people in the country are numb with the growing sense of helplessness and hopelessness.



Our people simply cannot recognize this country anymore. There is nothing working in this country at the moment. Each day presents a different challenge to the people. Our people are hungry and miserable. Their livelihood has transformed rapidly into a worse situation than they could have imagined.



Shockingly, Mr Hichilema and his league have lamentably failed to notice the effects of their poor leadership and economic disorder on the population. They have failed to see the kind of monumental mess they have created and how they have impoverished multitudes of Zambians.



They’re living in a parallel universe. No wonder, you would have State House aides posturing about their imaginary success and delivery of their campaign promises. To claim that this regime has delivered 90 percent of their promises is shocking. Where do these people live? What do they take Zambians for? Whose idea was it even to put up such a poorly choreographed show about their so-called achievements?



Clearly, they’re lost and overwhelmed by the numerous problems they’ve created for themselves. That is why they keep saying and doing things like its business as usual. What is even more painful is that when people complain against this untold suffering and hardship, they are lectured in an unempathetic tone.



The know-it-all UPND regime is incapable of doing anything right for the people. Apart from the reckless abandonment of principles, integrity and credibility, this regime has exhibited a serious lack of ability to recognise, comprehend and experience the emotions, feelings and thoughts of the people. They have chosen to put on a cold-blooded governance style as a substitute to an emotional, humanistic way, and they are unapologetic about it. They just don’t care about the people.



But what Mr Hichilema doesn’t understand is that generally, the people already know that he is a liar. They know that he is not one whose word should be taken seriously. Our people are fully aware that the country is in a deep mess and nothing seems to be working anymore. Zambians also know that, a larger part of this mess starts from Mr Hichilema and his league’s extreme corruption and looting of public resources, abuse of state institutions, lack of constitutionalism and democracy, breakdown in the rule of law, and shrinking of the democratic space.



Zambians have lost hope in Mr Hichilema and regard every statement from him as meaningless talk, intended to trick them or conceal the truth about the situation facing the country.



Mr Hichilema and the UPND have lost honour, credibility, and acceptability of the people. And every mingalato they play on the people, is only speeding up their departure from office in 2026.



It’s just a matter of time. Otherwise, Mr Hichilema and the UPND are already gone.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party