UPND’s Betrayal: Selling Zambia’s Wealth to Foreign Corporations!- Abraham Simpamba

UPND’s Betrayal: Selling Zambia’s Wealth to Foreign Corporations!



Fellow Zambians,



Once again, the UPND government under President Hakainde Hichilema has exposed where its true loyalties lie not with the hardworking people of Zambia, but with foreign mining corporations that have looted our wealth for decades.





First, they scrapped the mineral royalty tax, depriving Zambians of billions in revenue. Now, they have taken another reckless and unpatriotic step suspending the 15% export duty on precious stones and metals. This decision is nothing short of economic sabotage!





Let’s be clear: this move will cost Zambia billions in lost revenue money that should have been used to buy medicines for our hospitals, fix broken roads, support farmers, and create jobs. Instead, President Hichilema and his Minister of Mines, Paul Kabuswe, have handed foreign corporations another tax holiday, deepening Zambia’s position as a mere supplier of raw materials while our people remain jobless, impoverished, and without hope.





For decades, Zambians have watched as our mineral wealth is shipped abroad with little benefit to us the rightful owners. Instead of strengthening policies to ensure we benefit from our resources, this government has bowed down to foreign interests. Is this the so called refined mining policy that Paul Kabuswe boasted about? If so, then it is nothing but a refinement of economic slavery!





President Hichilema and Minister Kabuswe must answer to the people of Zambia:



✅ Why have you removed a tax that was meant to ensure Zambia benefits from its own natural resources?

✅ What safeguards have you put in place to ensure this decision benefits Zambians and not just foreign corporations making billions?



✅ Why are you encouraging the export of raw minerals instead of promoting local industries that can refine these resources and create thousands of jobs?

✅ How does this decision help small-scale and artisanal miners who are struggling to compete in a market controlled by foreign monopolies?



✅ What is the government’s long-term strategy to ensure Zambians have control over their resources? Or has this administration completely surrendered our wealth to foreign entities?



This decision is an unforgivable betrayal!



It proves beyond doubt that the UPND government has failed and has no vision for Zambia’s economic independence. They are more interested in appeasing foreign investors than empowering their own people. No patriotic leader would make such a disastrous decision!





Enough is Enough!



Zambians must rise and reject this betrayal! We cannot sit back while our leaders mortgage our future to benefit multinational corporations. This policy must be reversed immediately!



If President Hichilema truly cares about Zambia, he must take action NOW to restore economic justice and ensure that Zambians not foreigners are the true beneficiaries of our God-given resources.





We call upon all patriotic Zambians miners, civil servants, students, entrepreneurs, and the unemployed to stand up and demand answers. We will not watch as our country is auctioned to the highest bidder. Power belongs to the people, and come 2026, we will hold this government accountable!





Zambians want answers not Edgar Lungu’s health updates! UPND, tell the nation why you have suspended the 15% duty on precious stones and other metals!



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!