UPND’s biggest opposition are ordinary Zambians- Simuyemba

UPND’S OPPOSITION ARE ZAMBIANS – SIMUYEMBA



UPND Alliance former Secretary General Musenda Simuyemba has warned that the UPND’s biggest opposition are ordinary Zambians who are feeling the real effects of bad governance and not political formations.





And Mr Simuyemba has described the UPND as a failed government that has lost moral and spiritual legitimacy to lead the country, accusing it of being thieves, who are sowing political confusion, economic bleeding and disrespecting Christian values.





Mr Simuyemba, who is the president of Movement for Change said while the opposition may appear disorganised at the surface, the real opposition was the Zambians themselves, who were “swimming in deep and dangerous economic waters” under the current administration.





“The Church has a non-negotiable responsibility to guide the nation and help the people choose leadership that is Godly…so that demons do not take over this country,” Mr Simuyemba said.





He bemoaned what he described as growing moral decay, saying even those promoting same-sex marriages were now marching openly without consequence, while ordinary citizens were being gagged with so-called hate speech laws that stifle free expression.





Mr Simuyemba has also accused the UPND of having stolen the Kawambwa parliamentary seat previously held by jailed Nickson Chilangwa.





“UPND’s actions are a litmus test of what they are capable of. Beyond lies, they have now become thieves. They stole the Kawambwa by-election. I participated in that election and I know for a fact that they stole. How can you get more than 1, 000 votes in an area where there are 600 or 700 voters…and voter turnout has never been 100%,” Mr Simuyemba said.





He said the UPND came into power through a wave of popular support but had squandered public goodwill through vindictiveness, abuse of power and broken promises.





“Numbers don’t lie. The people are suffering. The Church must rise and help this country choose light over darkness,” he said.





Mr Simuyemba has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to respect the wishes of the family of late former President Edgar Lungu who have barred him from attending or being anywhere near the body of his predecessor.





He said the current tension surrounding former President Lungu’s funeral and burial was caused entirely by President Hichilema’s unwillingness to respect the wishes of the Lungu family, who have maintained that they do not want him near the former President’s body.



