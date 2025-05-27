UPND’S BILL 7 IS EVEN MORE SCARY THAN PF’S BILL 10 – LINDA

LINDA KASONDE says the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 is more frightening than Bill 10 of 2019.

And Kasonde says Article 52 of the Bill, which proposes the removal of corruption and misconduct as grounds for a court to disqualify a candidate, appears to target Edgar Lungu’s eligibility for the general election, as it now means a court can disqualify a candidate on any basis.

In a write-up, Kasonde said the proposed constitutional amendments threatened to take the country down the dark path of constitutionally entrenched dictatorship.

“Zambia now stands on the cusp of yet another constitutional review process, the sixth of its kind since the country gained independence in 1964. The Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7.

Diggers