UPND’S CHIPOKA MULENGA RALLIES MFUWE VOTERS AHEAD OF AUGUST 7 PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION

Campaigns for the Mfuwe parliamentary by-election have intensified as chingola central member of Parliament Chipoka Mulenga reaffirmed the United Party for National Development’s (UPND) unwavering commitment to unity in diversity.





Speaking during a campaign meeting in Lavushimanda on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Mr. Mulenga emphasized the importance of regional balance and fair distribution of national resources.





He highlighted the UPND administration’s flagship achievements, including the introduction of free education from Grade 1 to Grade 12, which has benefited both the rich and the poor.





The Minister also pointed to the composition of a balanced cabinet, increased funding for small-scale businesses, and a boost in the Social Cash Transfer program as deliberate efforts to address the needs of ordinary citizens.





Mr. Mulenga further underlined the government’s commitment to equitable resource allocation, with the fertilizer input support program serving as a key example.





He urged the people of Lulimala Ward to support a candidate who has shown genuine love and commitment to their community.





He described UPND candidate Malama Mfunelo as the best choice for Mfuwe, citing his deep connection with the people and strong sense of service.





The Mfuwe seat fell vacant following the conviction of former MP Maureen Mabonga, who is serving an eight-month sentence for sedition-related offenses.





Voters in Mfuwe Constituency will head to the polls on August 7, 2025, to elect their new parliamentary representative.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM