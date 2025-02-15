UPND’s Distraction Tactics: Broadcasting a Witchcraft Case While the Nation Collapses- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

UPND’s Distraction Tactics: Broadcasting a Witchcraft Case While the Nation Collapses



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The judiciary, which has become an extension of the UPND government through Chief Justice Mumba Malila, has announced that the trial of two self-proclaimed witchdoctors, allegedly accused of wanting to “assassinate” President Hakainde Hichilema using charms, will be televised.



The United Party for National Development (UPND) government has once again proven that they believe Zambians are gullible and easy to deceive. They deliberately decided to have the gold scandal case held under camera—a case involving powerful figures within their inner circles—because it would expose their corruption and hypocrisy. Yet, they are eager to broadcast a staged witchcraft case, a fabricated drama designed to mislead the public and implicate innocent people. This is nothing but a desperate ploy to divert attention from their failures.



A Government Protecting Criminals While Distracting the Public



When the gold scandal surfaced, the Zambian people demanded transparency. They wanted to see accountability, investigations, and consequences for those involved. After all, this was a case of national economic sabotage, involving millions of dollars in illegal dealings. But instead of exposing the truth, the UPND government went silent. They protected the culprits—their own associates—while pretending to champion good governance.



Now, ask yourselves: If this government was truly committed to fighting corruption, why did they hide the gold scandal from public scrutiny? Why was it held under camera? Who are they shielding?



Yet, when it comes to a baseless witchcraft case, they have mobilized state resources, deployed media coverage, and turned it into a national spectacle. The hypocrisy is blatant and insulting. They are not fighting for justice—they are fighting to distract and deceive.



Zambia Is Sinking, and UPND Is Playing Games



While the UPND government plays these foolish political games, Zambia is crumbling. The economy is in freefall, the cost of living is unbearable, and unemployment is skyrocketing. People can no longer afford basic necessities—mealie meal prices are rising, fuel prices are increasing, and the kwacha is losing value daily.



Instead of addressing these urgent crises, the government is wasting valuable time and resources on a witch hunt. How does a fabricated witchcraft case help Zambians put food on the table? How does it fix the job crisis? How does it bring down the cost of living? It doesn’t.



The UPND thrives on excuses and distractions. When the economy collapses, they blame the previous government. When fuel prices rise, they blame external factors. When they fail to deliver their promises, they shift focus to useless propaganda. But we are not blind. We see through the lies.



Enough Is Enough—Zambians Will Not Be Fooled



Zambians did not vote for a government of excuses, deception, and incompetence. They voted for change, economic stability, job creation, and lower living costs. But instead, they have received nothing but broken promises, suffering, and a leadership that prioritizes cover-ups over solutions.



If the UPND truly stands for justice, let them televise the gold scandal. Let them show who was involved, who benefited, and who should be jailed. Until then, their so-called “fight against corruption” is a joke—a staged performance to fool the masses.



But Zambians are not fools. We refuse to be lied to, distracted, and manipulated. It is time for the government to stop playing games and start delivering real results to the people who put them in power.



What a disgraceful waste of time and resources!